No decision made in Bulolo licence application

THE Mineral Resource Authority has clarified that a decision is yet to be made on the application for an exploration licence in Bulolo.

Managing director Philip Samar was responding to the claim by Bulolo district administrator Tae Gwambelek that an exploration licence (EL2544) had been issued.

Gwambelek had supported the objection by business houses, Papua New Guinea Forest Products and town residents over the alleged issuing of the exploration licence over existing leases near the town.

But Samar said no licence had been issued.

Samar said the MRA would conduct a wardens-hearing to allow the public and stakeholders to discuss their concerns and raise objections against the application.

After that, he said the warden would table a report with the mining advisory council for consideration.

“There will be no need for a township relocation just because an EL application has been lodged,” he said.

He also clarified that the MRA “does not issue tenements”.

“It recommends (it) to the minister or the head of the state,” Samar said.

Gwambelek said the application would be opposed.

“Bulolo residents are prepared for the scheduled hearing on November 28 to tell the warden that Australia has done enough damage to land in Bulolo,” Gwambelek said.

Morobe acting Governor Waka Daimon said that the land from Golden Pine Bridge to McAdams Park across to Manki Tower and along the Watut River down to Pine Top was owned by the National Forest Authority.

