No election-related trouble at Ialibu university: Minister

Minister for Higher Education Research Science and Technology and Pila Niningi has given an assurance that students can apply for Western Pacific University in Ialibu in 2021.

He said people should not involve the university in recent election-related troubles in Southern Highlands.

Niningi said the people of Ialibu and Imbongu were known for peace.

“Ialibu people are known for peace,” he said.

“The university is slowly and surely being built.

“We hope to enrol our first students in 2021.

“There won’t be any problem, so don’t you worry.”

Like this: Like Loading...