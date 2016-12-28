No eviction exercises during festive period

By ALPHONSE PORAU

POLICE will stop any eviction exercise in the National Capital District during the festive period.

NCD and Central police commander Assistant Police Commissioner Sylvester Kalaut said people should be allowed to celebrate and enjoy the festive season without any such interruptions.

He said the courts too were closed for the year.

“All evictions that require police assistance will not be entertained during this festive period,” he said.

“We have all the time in the world to attend to your complaints and we can do that after January 5.

“This festive season is for the people to enjoy and celebrate.”

He told The National that there was nothing much they could do because the courts had already closed.

Meanwhile, Kalaut urged the people to exercise care while celebrating New Year’s Eve because it is the time when a lot of accidents happened.

“I would like to encourage motorists to be considerate and also to follow the law when driving,” he said.

“There must be no drinking when in a moving vehicle.

“When you are drunk, you must not drive so that you don’t cause accidents.

“Everyone must respect others during the festive season.”

