No more excuses, start playing the game

MICHAEL Marum is a great coach who had won many premierships with the Rabaul Gurias in the Digicel Cup.

It is time he delivered with the Hunters. No more excuses are needed.

We demand a premiership this year.

The players enjoy a luxurious lifestyle, live in good hotels with meals, and also receive hefty allowances.

Even NRL clubs in Australia do not provide these to their players.

Their players travel on public transport to get to training, live in dormitories, and have to meet personal expenses themselves.

Wake up, Hunters! Coach and players alike.

No more excuses, no more anticlimaxes.

The Hunters are really our Kumuls.

They are the pick of the best rugby league players we have in PNG.

If we cannnot crack a premiership this year, then the whole set-up needs to be changed.

George Leo & FB, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...