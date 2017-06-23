No fees for colleges, PM says

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

THE Government has pledged to extend its free education policy to all tertiary institutions if it wins the general election.

Describing education as the future of the country, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said his government, led by his People’s National Congress (PNC), would put more money into it for the next five years.

“Our government has put more money into free education because we know that when our children are educated then they will look after us (parents), our communities and the country,” he said.

“Education is the future of our country and this policy is one of our party’s strongest policies.”

O’Neill was speaking to a large rally at the Morata-Erima settlements in Port Moresby on Tuesday.

The settlements come under the Moresby North-West constituency which is being contested by the PNC’s Michael Malabang.

O’Neill said when PNC formed the government in 2012, they had promised some simple policies which had benefitted the people.

He said parents had always struggled for school fees to educate their children.

“Some leaders in the past promised the people free education but when elected, they forgot their promises,” he said.

“But for our government, we have abided by our policies and paid all the school fees, free health care, law and order and are completing our projects and developments on time.

“Under this government, the people are seeing some small changes. People in the remote parts of PNG are seeing some changes like never before.”

O’Neill said there remained much more to do and his government was planning to do so.

“If we believe in change then let us take our time and screen all our leaders properly before choosing.

“Don’t be influenced by some leaders who use social media to tell tall tales.

“Let us compare all the past governments with the current government before making our choices.”

Malabang, who is also the health minister, took to task some opposition candidates who had been criticising the government.

“They are saying all sorts of bad things (now) when they were part and parcel of the decision-making in the first place,” he said.

He said despite their claims, these opposition candidates would still support PNC to form the next government as it had delivered so much to the country in only five years.

He urged the people to remember that the government had taken off a huge burden from parents through the free education policy.

