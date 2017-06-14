No formal contract, no payment: NHC

THE National Housing Corporation will not pay contractors who receive contracts through verbal communication, acting managing director of NHC Ditha Nayabbanung says.

He said only contractors for the service provided based on contract documents would be paid.

A local contractor locked out staff from the NHC office in Lae last week, demanding he be paid for some work he did.

“NHC cannot make payments to RK Contractors because NHC and RK Contractors have not entered into a formal contract for renovation and the maintenance work of Lae NHC office,” Nayabbanung said.

“Due process was not followed and there is no formal contract in place.

“Therefore, we cannot raise a cheque for his claims.”

“If NHC abides by the contractor’s demand and we do raise the cheque for him, then we will be breaching the public finance management act and I will be held accountable for that,” Nayabbanung said.

Nayabbanung said he had already talked with the owner of the contract regarding the issue and was in the process of rectifying it when the contractor did another thing by going and locking the office.

He also appealed to the managers and the staff of NHC that in future, when trying to enter in such agreements, legal processes and procedures must be followed.

“My appeal to the NHC staff is that let’s do things correctly by following the right processes and procedures so we don’t get stuck in the end,” Nayabbanung said.

In regards to the reopening of the

Like this: Like Loading...