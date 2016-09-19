No formal offer was made to me: Mead

FUTURE Bronco David Mead has denied feeling like a traitor for leaving the Titans for arch rival Brisbane next season, revealing that there was no formal offer tabled by Gold Coast to stay with the club in 2017.

One of the longest-serving members of the Titans and the club’s all-time leading try-scorer, Mead advised teammates that he would be joining Brisbane on a one-year deal immediately after the Broncos ended their season in the elimination final. He followed that up with an Instagram post confirming the move but has declined the opportunity to speak about his decision until now.

Having attracted interest from a number of other NRL clubs and even a Super Rugby franchise, Mead told NRL.com that the history of the Broncos and opportunity to contend for a premiership next season was behind his decision.

“Under the circumstances that I was leaving I didn’t really feel like I was a traitor or anything,” said Mead. – NRL.com

