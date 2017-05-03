‘No funds for volcano rescue’

PEOPLE on Manam Island in Madang have been advised to remain vigilant during volcanic eruption and take precautions when necessary.

This was the message from the Rabaul Volcano Observatory’s RVO geohazards management division following reports of eruptive activity from April 24 to 28.

But efforts to evacuate people affected have been frustrated by delays in the release of government funds, leaders on the island said.

RVO’s geohazard management division assistant director Ima Itikarai said people should avoid venturing into the four main valleys as they were sources for channelling surface flow to areas where people lived and made gardens during strong phases of eruptive activities.

He said it was advisable to move around on the island to safe areas if that became necessary.

“The ongoing moderate to moderately high eruptive activity, strombolian in nature, reported in the last bulletin of April 22 to 24, continued overnight on April 24 but at a slightly subdued level between low and moderate with some fluctuation,” Itikarai said.

“Most lava fragments from the tectonic activity fell back on the crater area but some were directed into the southwest and southeast valleys.”

Itikarai said at present the activity was considered small, and was only affecting the upper parts of the volcano near the summit area and to some extent areas where ash is observed.

“However, it should be noted that volcanic systems are fluid and dynamic during an active eruptive phase and have the potential to change rapidly over a short time frame.”

Meanwhile, the delay in securing government funds is contributing to the slow evacuation of islanders affected by the eruption.

Acting director of the Madang provincial disaster and emergency office Rudolf Mongallee said the Rabaul Volcano Observatory has notified his office of the current level of volcanic activity which required immediate evacuation of the people. Mongallee said an officer from the National Disaster Office visited the island and recommended for authorities to start moving people out of the island.

Like this: Like Loading...