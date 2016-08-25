No good manners

ALLOW me to air my frustrations regarding good customer service and telephone manners by public servants.

Usually, when you walk into any government department or agency to enquire about something, there seems to be no customer service at all. The person behind the counter just comes up to you and goes “Yes, yu laikim wanem? (Yes, what do you want?). Some don’t even smile at all.

I was quite upset when I rang a particular government organisation to enquire about something I saw in the papers and the person just hung up on me.

I even sent two emails but it was never delivered prior to that phone call.

Concerned, Via email