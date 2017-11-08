With no help from government, centre puts out public begging bowl

THE only technical training centre in remote Jimi, Jiwaka, is short of teaching materials and resources and is calling for help.

Jimi technical vocational education training (Tvet) manager Bang Kupul said the school needed many new things.

Kupul, an experienced Tvet teacher with 17 years teaching and practical experience, said the school offered courses in vehicle repair and carpentry.

The school was established at Wara Mambal in the Upper Jimi local level government in 2016 as an extension programme of the Fatima Tvet in North Waghi district.

Kupul said 17 students successfully completed their courses and graduated last year.

Those students included both males and females, mostly grade 10 dropouts from Jimi and Kaul high schools.

Kupul said they have had no help from the government, with the school surviving mainly with the help of people and, especially, local businessman Gimbal Wingi.

Kupul said the school would introduce a course in agriculture next year and that would mean recruiting another teacher.

Kupul said Jiwaka Governor Dr William Tongamp and the provincial education board were supporting the school’s bid to be a recognised institution.

He commended Dr Tongamp for committing a double classroom.

Those willing to help the school can contact Kupul on telephone 73994306.

Like this: Like Loading...