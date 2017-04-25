There is no insulin Mr Health Minister

Being on insulin on a daily basis I would like to refute Health Minister Michael Malabag’s claim that there is insulin in stock.

I as type one diabetic which my body rely on Mixtard insulin, there is no stock since early last year.

I buy from private pharmacies but this is really expensive.

What Port Moresby General Hospital has is an alternative insulin’s which they supply me but my body does not respond to it well which I go to private but really expensive.

Type One diabetic patient

POM

