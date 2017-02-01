No law to control MPs’ movements: Registrar

By LUKE KAMA

THE Registrar of Political Parties and Candidates Dr Alphonse Gelu says the movement of parliamentarians from one party to another is something the registry cannot control.

Gelu said this during a one-day forum in Port Moresby last Friday to educate executives of political parties about their salaries and stipends.

“Usually after general elections, you will find members of the parliament moving around, especially when it comes to forming government,” he said.

“They will be jumping from one parties to another. And as soon as a Government is formed, the MPs settle down.

“Then just before the issue of writs open for nominations, we have MPs moving from one party to another.”

Gelu said registry could not do much about this.

“We cannot manage this right now because there is not legislation for us to manage. It is up to the candidates,” he said.

“There is nothing we can do to stop Members of Parliament (MPs) from jumping.

“It is a decision that they themselves make.

“We do not make them to move of leave one party and go to the other, its their choice.

“We only facilitate.

“We respect their decision to move and we remove their names from their previous political party,” Gelu said

