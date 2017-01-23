No magistrate for district court

By DEMAS TIEN

THE Ialibu District Court in Southern Highlands has been without a resident magistrate for at least four years.

Chief Magistrate Nerrie Eliakim said the last resident magistrate in Ialibu was “transferred out sometimes in 2011 or 2012”. Eliakim said magistrates from Mendi were hearing cases in the Ialibu and Pangia during the court circuits. The last court circuit was in November last year.

“Ialibu is a category E location which attracts less than 200 cases filed in the court registry every year,” she said.

“There is a courthouse and magistrate’s house there but the house is totally rundown and we have been seeking funding to undertake maintenance work,” Eliakim said.

Ialibu District Court clerk Benny Kasa told The National that there were 196 cases pending hearing.

Kasa said 11 cases were civil matters, two were for the family court, 63 for appeals against village court decisions, 96 summary offence cases, six traffic matters, four committal court matters and 14 on land disputes. He said during the last circuit one civil case, 12 village court appeals, two land dispute cases, seven summary offences cases and three committal court cases were completed.

He said there were two circuits conducted last year in Ialibu.

