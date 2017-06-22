No major issues in Morobe during campaign period: Official

MOROBE has had a quiet and peaceful campaign without any major law and order issues since the issue of writs, provincial police commander Augustine Wampe says.

“All in all, we have never received any reports on major election-related issues within the nine districts of the province and I urge Morobeans to uphold the law and ensure a violence-free and fair election,” Wampe said.

He told The National that a candidate contesting the Huon Gulf seat is under police investigation for allegedly forging MP Ross Seymour’s signature to get building materials at Plumtrade in Lae.

Wampe confirmed the report saying that the matter was still under police investigations to establish the facts, therefore the identity of the candidate was withheld.

Wampe said that a police response unit was deployed to Finschhafen to monitor election-related issues within Finschhafen, Siassi and Kabwum and he was yet to receive a report from the Gagidu police base on allegations about candidates being harassed by locals at Pindiu station.

The National reported this week that Finschhafen MP and Speaker Theodore Zurenuoc and Morobe deputy governor Judas Nalau were harassed and robbed last week.

