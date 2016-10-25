No need for Br Rice to defend himself

I WAS in Aitape, West Sepik, recently and came across a big notice in front of the district administration building as well as BSP bank and shops by Nalu College director Brother Thomas Rice, clearing some incorrect information published in a newspaper article titled Aitape-Lumi saving grace.

I don’t think Brother Rice, as a person of his status, shouldn’t be going all out trying to clear his side of the story really makes him guilty.

I think that whatever was captured and written down in the article was from his mouth and not made up by the journalist concerned.

Many times journalists are blamed for publishing incorrect information but let me tell you that people in this profession do not forget detailed information once they interview you or at a press conference or in any gatherings.

I believe it would be much proper and ethical that Brother Rice removes all the notices he pinned in front of buildings around Aitape town and apologise to the journalist concerned.

He should deal with such matter formally which is ethically and morally right.

Your action, to me as a Papua New Guinean is defamatory to this poor journalist who was just doing his job in reporting exactly what you said and gave Nalu College and yourself much needed publicity.

As a concerned citizen and a Christian, I urge Brother Rice to remove his notices in Aitape town.

Concerned Aitapian, Via email