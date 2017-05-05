No need to campaign, MP told

People from Talai Community in Badili told current sitting member and candidate for Moresby South that there was no need for him to campaign.

Talai Women’s representative Alice Albert told Justin Tkatchenko that the people have placed him in their bilums and sealed the mouth of the bilums. “There is no need for you to campaign or visit communities and tell them what you have done and what you plan to do in the next five years because you have already shown us by delivering,” she said.

“Our sons and our husbands share the same sentiments as we mothers, because within the last five years you have delivered and transformed Moresby South.”

Albert said that it was not just in Talai but around Moresby South, “everywhere, you will hear people talking about you as a dear friend, a brother and a father because we have come to see you as one of our own”. “For the last five years, we have known you like no other member of Moresby South.

“You built new classrooms for our children, new clinics and new markets, you gave us water.”

Albert said that Justin Tkatchenko was in the hearts of all the women in the area.

Like this: Like Loading...