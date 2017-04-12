No need to point fingers Mr Treasurer

NATIONAL Alliance (NA) leader Patrick Pruaitch’s outburst at their national convention on March 31 was truly unbecoming of a government minister and party chief.

It was really childish of him to blame the PNC-led government for the state of the country’s economy when the ninth parliament is winding up.

There is no need to point fingers because the people know that the NA was one of the major coalition partners in the government and Pruaitch, as treasurer, was equally responsible for PNG’s economic and financial downfall.

His unsanctioned, immature and indecisive speech at the NA convention has painted a bleak picture on the party and will certainly have a negative impact on it in the coming general election.

We are no longer living in the dark ages.

We know what is going on in the Government and the economy.

People are feeling the pinch of the bad economic policies and decisions made by the current government in which NA party was part of.

The current bunch of MPs will have to fight very hard if they hope to be re-elected.

Sehayuha

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...