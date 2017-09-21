No need to reward Agarobe, Gure

THERE is no need for Prime Minister Peter O’Neill to do any favours for Central Governor Robert Agarobe and Rigo MP Lekwa Gure for crossing over to the Government with the Pangu Pati under Sam Basil.

This is because both men were offered the opportunity to join the Government as soon as they were declared winners of their respective seats in the 2017 national elections.

During the campaign, Robert Agarobe promised to transform Central, and Lewka Gure is on record as saying he will rebuid Kwikila town.

I have seen newly elected members like Allan Bird (East Sepik Regional), John Rosso (Lae), Walter Schnaubelt (Namatanai) and Bryan Kramer (Madang) rush to the media to articulate their visions and dreams.

But most of these people are in the Opposition so it will be interesting to see how they can make their dreams come true.

Political Observer, Boroko

