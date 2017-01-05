No new programmes for NDBI, says Yaninen

THE National Development Bank Investment will not be introducing any new programmes this year because of lack of funding, says chief executive officer Des Yaninen.

“NDBI will not be rolling out any new programmes this year due to a lack of funding allocated for us in the 2017 budget,” he said.

He said of the K20 million allocated in 2016, they only received K1 million.

NDBI is one of two fully-owned subsidiaries of the National Development Bank. The other is the People’s Micro Bank.

NDB Investments operates in a diverse range of activities – from creating investment opportunities for indigenous citizens in corporations by way of buy-ins or buy-outs, real estate development, providing venture capital for innovative start-ups, investment banking, and the roll out of economic empowerment schemes such as the Stret Pasin Business Incubation Programme.

During the presentation of the 2017 budget last November, NDB indicated that the bank would cut back on its SME programmes because of the decrease in the bank’s budget allocation for next year by the Government.

Managing director Moses Liu said it would also affect the implementation of the SME policy launched last year.

The allocation for the SME under NDB is K30 million.

