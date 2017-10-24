No news from NSL management

I WRITE in support of “Former Public Servant – Port Moresby” (Can NSL reveal outcome of case? – The National, Oct 18).

It is indeed taking quite a long time for Nambawan Super Ltd management to inform the many retired former public servants, and also the spouses of members who have passed on, about the outstanding dues owed by Government.

Earlier this year, NSL board chairman Anthony Smare said his board and the Government had reached an agreement in relation to the court case, and that he would make a statement in two weeks’ time.

That two weeks has long gone without any news from NSL management.

Perhaps all members, including beneficiaries of members who have passed on, should contemplate taking up a ‘class action’ against NSL.

Halo Dion

Lae

Like this: Like Loading...