No order at Lae city bus stops

CAN someone from the Lae transport or traffic office do something about the PMV buses at Eriku Bus Stop, Top town bus stop and the main market bust stop?

The only time I see these officers is when there is a road block.

They should be stationed at these particular bus stops just to control the drivers because I think a majority of them still don’t know the basic traffic rules.

At Eriku, the buses should be parked at a 45 degree angle against the side-walk because of the number of buses. At top town bus stop, the market and Eriku buses are OK except for the Hunta-Malahang-Bumayong buses and the Kamkumu-Awagasi, Unigate-Telikom-Bumayong buses.

The buses should be parked at a 45 degree angle also against the side-walk.

The main market bus stop is the most chaotic. With no traffic lights and over-head bridge, the crossing in fact contributes to the noticeably heavy traffic congestion.

Buses are parked everywhere like flies and making the other buses start lining up from the bus stop entrance towards the junction opposite BSP market branch.

There is no proper parking plan, which also gives opportunists and picks pockets a very nice setting for carrying on their activity.

Observer

Lae

