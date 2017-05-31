No plans yet for Manam

By NAOMI WASE

THE National Disaster Centre is awaiting word from the Madang provincial administration on the future of Manam islanders evacuation because of the recent volcanic eruptions.

Centre director Martin Moses said there were no plans yet for the islanders who were evacuated to the mainland after two eruptions early this month.

The Government through the disaster centre had allocated K31,000 to assist in the evacuation plus other expenses for their stay at the care centres in Madang.

“We haven’t got any plan or arrangements yet but they are our people and we cannot just leave them there,” Mose told The National.

“They (provincial administration) have to give us some indication as to how long they are planning to keep the people at the care centres.

“That will depend on the scientific advice from the Rabaul Volcanic Observatory. For the budget, we expect the Madang provincial administration to give us information so we can ask the government through the treasury and finance departments to make funding available. I’d like to know how much they need.”

