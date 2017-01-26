No progress in corruption rate

By SHARLYNE ERI

PAPUA New Guinea’s ranking in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) – showing the world’s most corrupted nations – has dropped from 139 out of 176 countries in 2015 to 136 last year.

According to the CPI, the new ranking indicates that PNG has taken a step backwards in being rated as one of the highly corrupted countries in the world. CPI scores countries on a scale of zero to 100, with 100 perceived to be very clean and zero perceived to be highly corrupt.

PNG was ranked 136 with a score of 28 out of 100 compared with a score of 25 out of 100 in 2015 during the launch of the CPI by Transparency International PNG (TIPNG) yesterday.

Chairman of TIPNG Lawrence Stephens said it was unfortunate to see a decrease in ranking while other developing countries had shown an improvement.

“Countries emerging from wars and civil strife have made great advances in the CPI while PNG remains where it has been for years,” he said.

He gave an example of Timor Leste in the Asia -acific region which had improved by seven points – scoring 28 out of 100 in the 2015 CPI to 35 out of 100 this year.

Stephens said TIPNG believed that failure to protect national assets was likely to be one of the reasons PNG was not ranked higher.

“The Independent Commission against Corruption (ICAC) was promised and it has still not been delivered,” he said.

“K8 billion from trust funds have gone missing and our government has no sign of any plans to recover it.”

Meanwhile, Stephens said that the Government had taken steps to improve PNG’s ranking and promote accountability and transparency in development by recently passing laws to fight money laundering and terrorist-financing activities.

Like this: Like Loading...