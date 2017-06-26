No proper checks on funds’ use

By LUKE KAMA

THE Government has put a lot of money into districts and provinces but there is a lack of oversight to ensure the funds are used for their intended purposes, according to Transparency International Papua New Guinea (TIPNG).

TIPNG interim executive director Arianne Kassman highlighted this issue during the 2017 National Development Forum organised by the Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Committee (CIMC) in Port Moresby last Thursday.

“There was a huge increase in funding going down to the provinces, districts and the wards, but there’s no oversight to a lot of the funding that was provided,” she said.

“The authorities that are supposed to monitor and ensure the funds are used transparently for intended purposes do not have funding to actually go out and carry out these tasks.

“Lack of oversight into these increased funding remains a serious concern.”

She said the government needed to step up in its efforts towards overseeing the use of those funds.

“I think disseminating vital information regarding government budgets and public financial expenditure to the people is an important step forward,” she said.

“This is an opportunity for citizens to get involved and monitor what’s been taking place on the ground and report to those agencies responsible.

“Right now, most people don’t understand the process and systems of governance.

“People are the beneficiaries of government funding and they need to know how their money is being spent and managed.”

