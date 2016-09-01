No ref yet for final

By JACK AMI

THE Papua New Guinea National Rugby League’s plan to have Queensland Rugby League referees and touch judges control Saturday’s Digicel Cup grand final between the Agmark Gurias and the Lae Tigers appears to have fallen through.

Coumpounding the situation is the stance by local referees, who say they have not been adequately compensated for the stress and pressure they have to perform under.

PNGNRL chief executive officer Stanley Hondina told The National yesterday that he had yet to confirm a referee for the final even though they had a verbal arrangement with Q-Cup referee Michael Gordon, who controlled the Hunters-Falcons clash last Sunday at the NFS.

“We have yet to get the confirmation from QRL for an appointment of match officials for the Digicel Cup grand final as per our request,” Hondina, pictured, said.

Hondina said Gordon, who was pencilled in for the job, had watched the Digicel Cup preliminary final betwenn the Hagen Eagles and the Agmark Gurias on Saturday at the Sir John Guise Stadium, and was reportedly shocked at how the game ended with referee Aaron Henry attacked by Eagles trainer Stanley Akinu while fans stormed the field with ease.

Last year the Digicel Cup grand final between the Gurias and the Simbu Lions was marred by a post match incident where Q-Cup referee Tim Rutherford was struck by a Lions supporter as he made his way off the field.

Hondina admitted it was an unacceptable trend that needed to be stopped at all costs. “This was the second incident at the same venue and has painted a bad image for PNGNRL Digicel Cup and rugby league in the country,”Hondina said.

He said he was confident PNGNRL referees would control the final as security would be increased significantly.

PNG Rugby Football League Referees spokesman Joe Peregua along with senior referees Paul Wani, Robin Tolopa and Henry demanded a tightening of the security at the final among other points made yesterday at a presser in Port Moresby.

They called on the PNGNRL to be better organised in regards to their welfare pointing out that four incidents had already occurred during the course of the season that had yet to be addressed by the competition organisers.

Henry, Wani, Tolopa and Ben Kaupa are yet to be informed by the Digicel Cup judiciary what has become of the charges that were laid against players and teams for assaulting referees.

“My referees have yet to be compensated for the pain and suffering from injuries sustained during these Digicel Cup matches where they were physically threatened and attacked by players, team officials and even fans. What has the PNGNRL done with the reports we’ve submitted and why haven’t they acted on them,” Peregua said.

Peregua called for the PNGNRL to publically in oprder to maintain the integrity of the competition.

He said the security and safety of match officials was a priority as their lives were at risk.

