There was no safety drill: Teacher

A TEACHER who survived the Rabaul Queen ferry disaster told the trial yesterday that she did not see any safety demonstration performed by the crew when the vessel departed the Rabaul Shipping terminal on Jan 30, 2012.

On trial at the Kokopo National Court are ferry owner Peter Sharp and his captain Anthony Tsiau, both facing 172 charges of manslaughter and for sending or taking an unseaworthy vessel out to sea.

Senat Meten, from Bougainville and East New Britain, was heading for the University of Goroka and had boarded the vessel from Rabaul. She was to go back to UOG to complete her final year of studies.

She told the trial there was no safety drills or announcements before passengers boarded the vessel in Rabaul and it was the same at Kimbe port.

Sharp has been allowed by the court to represent himself as his lawyer David Cooper is engaged in other matters currently.

Sharp put to her that there were four officers who performed safety demonstrations at the Rabaul terminal but she responded that she saw only one officer.

“Because it was not an air hostess such as on Air Niugini, that is why you did not focus,” Sharp said.

Meten replied that it was too noisy in the Rabaul terminal that time so she did not hear it.

