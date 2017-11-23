No same-sex marriage

THE Government of PNG must not allow same sex marriage in this nation.

Government leaders must not listen to the international human rights organisations.

It is against the Law of God in the Bible (Old Testament).

Powerful nations like USA and Australia will definitely collapse because they stand against the God of Israel.

I appeal to our Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and all Government leaders to follow the Bible and not the voice of the people.

Use your power to enforce the Word of God and not the word of the people.

Rupen Sionie

Mt Hagen

