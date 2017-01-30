No-show irks Gelu

By LUKE KAMA

GENERAL secretaries of political parties are paid by the State and should be accountable to it, according to the Registrar of Political Parties and Candidates Dr Alphone Gelu.

He expressed his disappointment when seven of the 19 registered political parties did not bother to attend a one-day forum he organised last week in Port Moresby to discuss issues concerning political parties and their executives.

“The main purpose of the forum was specifically to inform political party executives of their entitlements, especially the general-secretaries,” he said.

“But it is very disappointing that some of the major parties in the current coalition government did not attend.”

The seven include the National Alliance which is “just a five-minute drive away from the registry”.

Others are the Melanesian Liberal Party, United Resource Party, Social Democratic Party, Peoples Progress Party, People’s Party and Coalition for Reform.

“The party executives did not attend and that is very disappointing,” he said.

Gelu said the People’s Party had asked to be excused because their party convention was to be held the next day.

He told the forum that political parties were funded by the State, including the salaries of their executives, but were never made accountable to the State.

Gelu said the decision to pay them was approved by Parliament in 2001.

“The registry is only implementing Parliament’s decision,” he said.

“But the problem is there are no reports of these funds from the political parties and their executives to anybody.

“The general-secretaries are not reporting to their parties or the Registry of Political Parties, the National Executive Council or to anybody despite being publicly funded.”

Gelu said there were hardworking individuals who organised meetings, events and managed their parties.

“But they have failed to perform their duties. That is why we are targeting them to pull up their socks,” he said.

Gelu said the registry and the Department of Personnel Management would ensure that political parties and their executives were accountable to the State.

He agreed with Prime Minister Peter O’Neill that only competent people should be appointed general-secretaries of parties.

Party general-secretaries are being paid a Public Service Grade 20 salary of K4000 a fortnight.

Party presidents and treasurers receive a monthly stipend of K1200.

This is on top of the K10,000 paid by the Government to each party for each MP.

