No specific reference to which day to keep holy

THE Sabbath Law, which was part of the 10 Commandments, was given to Israel alone (Gal 3: 20 Amplified Bible).

Israel alone was given specific instructions to observe the Sabbath, not the rest of the human race (the Gentiles).

The books of Exodus and Leviticus contain these specific instructions for Israel to observe the Sabbath.

Work is to be done for six days, but the seventh day shall be a holy day for you, a Sabbath of rest unto the Lord (Exo 35:2 NKJV).

The English wording in this Bible verse is very clear, and one only needs to discern it to understand it.

There is no reference made to any specific day here, just six days for work and one day for rest, so one can choose any day for worship.

Nobody was there with God at creation to keep count of the first Sabbath Day up to today.

So we cannot be sure if observance of the current Sabbath Day of Saturday coincides with God’s actual count of the seventh day after creation right up to this present day.

In fact, no human being has kept an accurate count of days from creation up to today, so we would be trying to draw blood from rock if we try to argue the correct day for Sabbath.

Gasumu Solope

Lae City

Like this: Like Loading...