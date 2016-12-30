No more teacher shortages: Adviser

By JAMES GUMUNO

STUDENTS attending schools in remote parts of Chimbu will no longer have problems with teacher shortages like in the past.

Provincial education adviser Essy Walkaima told The National that schools in Karamui-Nomane district have full-time teachers.

“Our problem with Karamui is now solved, we do not have any vacancies in any of our schools in the district,” he said.

Walkaima said starting next year, 40 teachers from Karamui-Nomane sponsored by the provincial government would be returning to their district to teach.

He said nine other students attending Chimbu Teachers College would be graduating next year and would also go back to their district to teach in community or primary schools.

He said this was made possible through a memorandum of agreement between the provincial government and Madang Teachers College in 2011 to address teaching vacancies in disadvantaged districts like Karamui-Nomane.

Under the agreement, the provincial government identified Grade 12 graduates from the district and sponsored them to Madang Teachers College.

The agreement also provides for teachers from outside Karamui-Nomane to teach for up to five years only and transfer out to other districts.

Walkaima said teachers from the district would spend their life time teaching in their own district.

