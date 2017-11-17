No Team Enga, says Sir Peter

TEAM Enga will not take part in the 7th PNG Games in Kimbe which kicks off tomorrow.

Governor Sir Peter Ipatas said there would be no Team Enga to the Games as his government had exhausted all its financial resources during the 2017 general election.

Sir Peter said any team travelling from Enga to the Games would be on their own.

The provincial executive council made a decision stating that due to the 2017 general election, there was no proper training and local competition to select teams for the respective codes.

“Most of our funds — almost K4 million — was spent on security forces before and after the elections so there would be no money to send the athletes to the games,” he said.

Enga is the latest province to withdraw from the Games. Other provinces include Hela, Jiwaka, Western Highlands, Western and New Ireland.

Their withdrawal will leave 16 teams or provinces in the PNG Games from tomorrow.

