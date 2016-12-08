No water at Wildlife

TAPS are dry at the Wildlife area in the nation’s capital. The communities there have gone weeks without water in that part of the city and we are wondering what happened to the bills that were being collected every month from every house. I know MP Labi Amaiu had initiated the water project and I fail to understand why we have our water tap run dry for almost three weeks now. Please Eda Ranu, you must understand that water is a basic human need and you are depriving our right in having water supply. You are collecting huge monthly water bills yet there is no notice prior to disconnections in the supply in the Wildlife area. We have public servants, students, private-sector workers all residing at Wildlife due to high cost of rentals in the city. Please have some sympathy and let the taps flow.

Yenjup Ricks, WildLife

Like this: Like Loading...