Nomad District Council Chamber needs support

From a distance, one can easily be deceived by the beauty and classical structure of the Nomad District Council Chamber.

It is a significant asset representing the National Government at district level where assemblies are supposed to be held and budget resolutions passed, implemented and monitored for the people of Nomad Local Level Government.

Colourfully designed and thousands worth of kina spent on this magnificent structure. However, it is surrounded by long and unmanned kunai grass.

This once a beautiful government hallmark has fallen victim to human vandalism, became home to rats, snakes, grasshoppers and even human drug addicts.

Sadly, the building has become a scapegoat to people’s expression of frustration, anger and disappointment against those who supposed to be utilising this building; the district manager, LLG president and their officers.

The Government’s policy to decentralise and manage all legislative, financial and administrative powers at district level has absolutely failed for the Nomad District.

For many years now, we have not seen any tangible infrastructure development or impact project from the District Support Grant.

The district has been neglected and mismanaged by authorities, we feel.

We request the provincial authorities and the Ombudsmen Commission to come to our aid hastily and seriously look into this matter.

We need transparent and effective leaders to revive the Nomad District.

Frustrated citizen

