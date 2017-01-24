Nomination fee high

PAPUA New Guinea is a democratic country and citizens have the right to express his or her views freely. My concern is about the proposed K10,000 nomination fees for the candidates which is against the rights of citizens to contest the general election. This is because the high fees make it difficult ordinary people who want to contest the polls. The Government and Electoral Commission must reduce the K10,000 nomination fee to K3500 or K2000 to make it more affordable for ordinary citizens.

Concerned citizen, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...