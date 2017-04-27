Nomination venue relocated after MP attacked

By ZACHERY PER

THE nomination venue for the Kerowagi electorate in Chimbu has been relocated to Kundiawa following an attack on MP Camilus Dangma and the killing of a student on Tuesday.

Candidates were unable to travel to Kerowagi to file their nominations because of the tension in the area.

Chimbu provincial elections manager Reverend Tom Sine and Kerowagi returning officer Johannes Kola yesterday confirmed the relocation of the venue to allow candidates from the Gena-Waugla local level government to file their nominations.

Kola said they could not come to Kerowagi for fear of their lives after they were attacked on Tuesday.

The 27 candidates nominated so far include Christina Tumun and former Finance Secretary Gabriel Yer.

Meanwhile, Chimbu provincial police commander acting Superintendent David Seine Jr said they had identified the people who attacked Dangma and his supporters.

The police commander said police were investigating the incident and monitoring the situation at Kerowagi.

Seine is appealing to the community and church leaders from both factions to cooperate with police in bringing the situation under control.

