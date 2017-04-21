Nominations open in Madang

DESPITE rain yesterday Madang Governor Jim Kas and his supporters flocked to the Bates Oval where he was the first to nominate to contest the Madang regional seat.

Election manager and returning officer Peter Yasaro declared the issue of writs for Madang opened at 4pm yesterday and Kas was the first to nominate.

Kas decided he should be first to pay his nomination fees and make way for others to join later.

He was endorsed by the United Resource Party and the party’s Madang branch president Stotick Kamya signed as witness on Kas’ nomination form.

Kas said after his nomination

that the election should be done

in a proper way without fear or favour.

“My power as governor finished as of 4pm this afternoon (yesterday), now I’m a candidate so I thank the people of Madang and public servants for working with me these five years,” he said.

Meanwhile Madang police commander Superintendent Jacob Singura said two platoons from the PNG Defence Force would assist police in the province to oversee the running of the election.

A mobile unit from Lae will also be in the province.

Singura supported Kas’ appeal for a free, fair and safe election and said police would be out in full force to ensure the whole election operation in the province was conducted peacefully. “Singura said police would receive two new vehicles funded by the Northern Zone Divisional police commander’s office based in Lae as well as firearms.

He said additional manpower of 100 each from Goroka and Lae would join the Madang team during polling.

