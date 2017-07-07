Nominations open for men’s snooker title

NOMINATIONS for the 2017 PNG national men’s snooker titles are now open.

PNG Billiards and Snooker vice-president John Chan said the nomination and registration fees are K200 per player for the minor titles and K250 per player for the major title.

He said those with a handicap of 20 or higher can nominate for the minor titles while those with handicaps of 20 or lower can enter the major title.

“Nomination and registration for the minor titles close on Fri, Sept 1 while the majors close on Mon, Sept 11,” Chan said.

He said nominations are opened at least two months early to give players enough time to raise the required fees and participate.

“Only 40 players will participate in each of the titles therefore it is imperative to nominate and register early. It will be on a first come first serve basis,” Chan said.

He said also the nomination form would indicate shirt sizes so they can be embroidered in advance.

