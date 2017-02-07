Non-passage of bill worries Gelu

REGISTRAR of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu is disappointed at the “lack of commitment” from MPs in the passage of the Revised Organic Law on Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates (OLIPPAC).

Gelu is disappointed because the registry has been waiting since 2014 to have the bill introduced and passed.

Parliament’s session over the last two weeks was the last opportunity for the bill to be introduced and debated. But this did not happen and he will have to wait until the new parliament is in place, after this year’s general election.

Gelu told The National yesterday that the reforms proposed by the Electoral Commission took precedence over the Revised OLIPPAC.

“The focus of the organic law is political parties,” he said.

“I was quite adamant that we should get this law through.”

Gelu said if the Revised OLIPPAC had been passed, it would have allowed for other laws relating to standing orders of parliament, organic law on national and local level government elections, organic law on provincial and local level governments and other related legislation to also be looked at.

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to have it passed in this parliament because of lack of commitment by our leaders,” he said.

“The revised organic law was done in the term of this regime, the O’Neill-Dion regime, and I think it is only fair that the O’Neill-Dion regime should pass this law.

“The way we see things, it might not be passed in this final sitting of parliament.

“So we obviously have to go back to the drawing board after the 2017 election, when a government is formed.

“This means I have to get across a request again to the State Solicitor’s Office, talk to their lawyers, talk to the Constitutional Law Reform Commission.”

