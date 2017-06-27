Non-payment of officials’ allowances delays voting in Kerema

By Muhuyupe Soranzi

POLLING for rural Kerema has been deferred to tomorrow because of a delay in clearing funds to pay polling officials, an official says.

Returning officer for the Kerema open seat Ronney Havenggau told The National that polling was supposed to have started on Saturday, but the cheque to pay polling officials was not cleared until yesterday.

“The situation is beyond our control because the bank gave us three days for the cheque to be cleared,” Havenggau said.

“However, the cheque was cleared by the bank yesterday so the rural parts of Kerema will have their polling starting tomorrow.

“Some of the polling officials will be flown into their polling stations today and others tomorrow.” Havenggau said some polling materials have been sent already while some would be sent with polling officials and security personnel.

Polling in Kerema urban started yesterday and is expected to be completed today.

