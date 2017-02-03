Non-refugees must leave Manus, says Kantha

AS part of the process of closing the Manus Regional Processing Centre, the PNG Immigration and Citizenship Service Authority is encouraging non-refugees to leave the island.

Acting Chief Migration Officer Solomon Kantha said: “PNG has worked hard with the government of Australia to receive asylum seekers intercepted at sea, and to process their claims in accordance with international law.

“This process is nearly complete, and we can look to resettle those who have been determined to be refugees either in PNG or in third countries willing to accept them, such as the United States,” he said.

“Those who are found not to be refugees have no lawful basis to remain in the country, and must depart. They will not be resettled in PNG. Voluntary departure is encouraged and supported with an assisted voluntary return programme administered by the International Organisation for Migration,” Kantha said.

“Non-refugees who do not elect to depart voluntarily will have their departure enforced, consistent with PNG domestic legislation and our international obligations,” he said.

