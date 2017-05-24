Noone can understand God’s ways, plans

I read with a lot of disgust at the way the name of the Holy Spirit of God is being used by a particular person to push his political agenda’s forward.

John Kriosaki in his letter to the editor of May 22, 2017 and I quote “if Prophet Samuel can anoint Saul to be Israel’s first king, then the Holy Spirit has likewise anointed Valentine Kambori to take the reins of current Governor Sir Michael Somare”.

He goes on to say, which again I am quoting here, “The Holy Spirit has a conviction that Kambori is chosen above all leaders for his wisdom and charisma”.

The issue here is the manner in which John Kriosaki makes references to God most high and his Holy Spirit.

It is very evident in the nature of his write up that he has taken the place of God and has made decisions in the place of God and is

ordering God and his Spirit to follow.

How can you say the Holy Spirit has a conviction? Are you taking the place of God? Have you read the mind of God?

The Bible says God’s ways are way above us that we mere human beings cannot understand the depths of Gods plans for us.

John Kriosaki, you have to repent before God and his Holy Spirit.

Do not let politics blind you and cause you to hurt the Spirit of God.

Ruudz Zlatan

