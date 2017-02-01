Norma a Lewa at heart

By ISAAC LIRI

HAVING family support in sport is a motivation for any athlete.

For City Pharmacy Papua New Guinea Lewas all-rounder Norma Ovasuru, it wasn’t something new when she departed with her team for the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers in Sri Lanka yesterday.

It is something she looks forward to every time she travels abroad.

It is something she says only athletes who get to represent their country and travel overseas feel which somehow happens to be a triggering that brings the best out of them.

“Honestly it is a great feeling having my family see me off at the airport. It just reminds me of how supportive they are and it really inspires me to give my best,” Ovasuru said.

The 27-year-old left-hand batter shows a unique kind of pride every time she represents the country with the Lewas or with the East Asia Pacific squad due to the fact that she is the first and has been the only Gulf woman in a team dominated by Central players.

“We’ll I am happy about being the only one from where I come from but many times I don’t think along that line and it helps. In the team we don’t treat anyone differently, we try to be close to everyone and you can say that it is sort of a family environment.”

Father Miller Ovasuru, who was all smiles as he saw Norma off, said he the family was always behind his daughter.

Ovasuru, a former rugby league administrator said Norma had a special talent for cricket and he was pleased for her.

“When she first took up the bat it was something new to her but as she continued to play she improved and to this day all the families are proud of her success.

“She grew up in the Motu-Koita area so the influence to play cricket was huge and that inspired her to take up the sport.

“She live on Gold Coast far away from us and our only encouragement to her is to keep on playing and keep achieving great things in life,” Ovasuru said.

