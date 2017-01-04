North East 9s tournament waiting for 10 to complete draw

THE Port Moresby North East Bang 36 rugby league nines tournament kicks off tomorrow at the Kone Tigers Oval.

Sponsor and owner of Bang 36 Limited Brian Kombe confirmed the new date on Saturday during the launching of this tournament with the captains and officials of the 22 registered teams. Tournament director Simon Maima said the competition had secured Kone Tigers Oval in Waigani as the field it would use to host their four-day tournament.

He urged the other 10 teams that showed interest but did not register to do so today so he could complete the 32-team draw.

Maima said they had postponed the tournament because of a clash in schedule with the National Capital District Governor’s Christmas Cup which ended yesterday.

“Now that the NCD Governor’s Christmas Cup is done, we need to give time for the other teams from Moresby North East to prepare themselves as they will also take part,” Maima said.

“We are only waiting for the 10 teams come forward to register.

“We have secured the field already.”

Maima said the registration fee for the tournament still stood at K200 per team.

