North-Fly board members sworn in

More than 300 people witnessed the swearing-in of the North Fly district development authority board in Kiunga, Western, last Thursday.

The 10-member board, including chairman and local MP James Donald, was sworn in by senior provincial magistrate Gami

Madu at the Kiunga Vocational Centre.

Members are Awoke Wando (Kiunga Rural LLG president), Waea Ogo (Kiunga Urban mayor), Kawuk Konmop (Ningerum LLG president), Jim Takindang (Olsobip LLG president), Daniel Luiya (Nomad LLG president), Borok Pitalok (Star Mountain LLG president), Pr Mari Bun (church rep), Tike Kulingim (community rep), Philomina Lucas (women and children rep) and Donald (chairman).

The new members include Wando, who has taken over from MP Donald, who vacated the seat to contest the 2017 election and won.

Other new members are Ogo, Kulingim, Pr Bun, and Lucas.

The four members were not sworn in as they were continuing board members .

They are Pitalok, Konmop, Takindang, and Luiya.

The swearing-in ceremony was facilitated by acting deputy-secretary Joseph Warus and legal counsel Michiko Kwaimani from the Department of Provincial and LLG Affairs.

Acting provincial administrator Gull Gorgom and other officers were also present.

