North Fly MP admired

I read with great interest and admiration the economic and social development plan devised by the member for North Fly district.

He briefly outlined forging partnerships with Indonesia to access markets, road and major infrastructural contractors as an alternative means following the reduction of the DSIP by the government.

I’m not from Western, but being a regular trader across the Indonesian province of West Papua, a lot of opportunities exist for the border provinces of West and Central Sepik and Western province.

I agree with the member because I have seen good roads, bridges and buildings in West Papua which were built at reasonably low cost.

Agricultural commodity markets currently lure high returns for the people of Sepik’s trading in vanilla, eaglewood and gold.

And these can also fetch huge benefits for farmers and border traders in Tabubil, Kiunga and parts of Middle Fly.

The people of North Fly should embrace this development plan and support this visionary and intelligent leader.

Luke Gelo

Maprik,

Sepik Central

Like this: Like Loading...