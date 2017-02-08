North Waghi women launches association

By ELIAS LARI

WOMEN and girls from the Tsenglap tribe of North Waghi in Jiwaka have launched a new association to address poverty and hardships they face in the community.

The Binz Ice Ambra Association was established to empower women and girls to improve the economic and social well-being through education, small to medium enterprises (SMEs), microfinance and tourism activities in the community.

National Gaming Control Board (NGCB) chief executive officer Imelda Agon, Mibank team leader of financial inclusion unit Grace Chapiu, University of PNG visiting researcher Dr Kiyotsugu Yoshihara, Mibank Mt Hagen branch managers Ted Vare and Wilfred Kluno and first secretary to Defence Minister Dr Fabian Pok were present to witness the launching.

Agon committed K50,000 while Pok gave K10,000 to the association.

Association president Raymond Kamb John said at Koswa village that the aim of forming the association was to improve the social well-being of all women of the Tsenglap tribe.

He said that nowadays poverty was becoming a big problem affecting almost everyone.

“There are many more areas which the association will be looking at in helping women and girls to deal with life in a better way,” John said.

He said the association would work in partnership with Mibank to provide financial literacy courses to guide the members to look after their money properly.

