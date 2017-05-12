Northern Conference ends round one matches

By JIMMY KALEBE

FOOTBALL Federation PNG (FFPNG) National Premier League Northern Conference will end its last games for round one this weekend in Madang and Lae respectively.

Northern Conference has six teams — Bulolo FC, Lahi FC, Markham FC, Morobe United and Nawaeb FC in Lae, and Laiwaden FC in Madang.

Current leaders Nawaeb FC will be playing an away game against Laiwaden FC in Madang this week.

Nawaeb FC is leading with seven points while Laiwaden is in fourthplace with four points.

On Saturday at Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium in Lae, Bulolo FC will face Lahi at 1pm while the main game will be between Morobe United and Markham FC at 3pm.

Both Markham FC and Morobe United are locked at six points each but Morobe United are in second spot because of goal differences while Markham are third on the points ladder.

Markham FC has been picking up very well in the round one games and FFPNG Northern Conference coordinator Haiveta Kivia reckons they are sure to make an impact in the weekend’s games.

He said National Premier League for women would start later in the year and so far four teams have expressed their interest.

