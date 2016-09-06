Northern develops strategic plan

By Helen Tarawa

THE division of agriculture and livestock in Northern has developed a 20-year strategic plan following a week-long workshop last week.

The 23 participants including officers from Sohe and Ijivitari districts took part in drafting the plan.

Provincial advisor on agriculture and livestock Davidson Jeune told The National that the division developed a strategic plan from 2017 to 2036.

“We decided to put the plan together and have involved our own officers to run the plan so that they can take ownership of it,” Jeune said.

“The plan also includes environment and climate change because we acknowledge that this is a concern in the country and our province is no exception.”

The workshop was funded by the provincial government for K65,000 and facilitated by Lucas Michael, a consultant from Enlusion Supplies.

Jeune said it was a synchronised strategic plan and the five-day programme ended last Friday with the presentation of certificates.

He said the final document would be presented to the provincial management team for onward submission to the provincial executive council.

