Northern electoral office hampered

By HELEN TARAWA

THE Northern electoral office is still waiting for the provincial treasury office to clear payments for logistics, election manager Peter Mailaifeope says.

He told The National that they had raised their claims to the provincial treasury office since Wednesday and were still waiting.

Malaifeope said a signatory to their cheques, an accountant in the provincial treasury office, was not available since Wednesday.

He said polling for Tufi, Kokoda and Afore local level government was expected to start tomorrow.

“Given the situation, if worse comes to worse, we will have to adjust our dates as long as we work within the given time frame by the Electoral Commission,” Malaifeope said.

“We were supposed to have started dispatching the polling officials yesterday (Wednesday) and today (yesterday).

“But we are now being delayed with our claims still awaiting clearance.

“As I speak, I have with me the pilot of a chopper who was supposed to be dropping off polling officials but we are all waiting.”

He said all preparations were well underway but the only setback was the clearance of cheques from the provincial treasury office.

Malaifeope explained that it would take a few days to have the cheques cleared.

“The last option is to have the police bring the officer in for questioning because we cannot delay any further,” he said.

“We may have two weeks of polling but such delays would only hold our schedule and our deadline is July 8.”

Malaifeope said polling in the rest of the local level government areas would start on Monday.

