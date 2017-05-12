Northern impounds all govt assets

THE Oro government has impounded all government assets used by the three MPs to stop them being used during the election campaign.

This is in compliance with the directive from the Ombudsman Commission and the Code of Conduct of the Electoral Commission.

Deputy administrator Corporate Services Trevor Magei said the administration had directed the Popondetta police to impound the government assets used by the MPs Gary Juffa, David Arore and Delilah Gore.

“We are only complying with the direction given by the Ombudsman Commission and the Electoral Commission Code of Conduct which states against using government assets for campaigning,” Magei said.

“We have given direction for the police to impound the assets to avoid the MPs using them for their campaign.”

He said any assets purchased using the provincial and district services improvement programme funds and the provincial and district support grants belonged to the State and must be returned.

Magei said the three MPs had complied with the directives.

Nine vehicles belonging to the state have been impounded by the Oro government.

“We are complying with the government processes to save them because those could be used against these candidates once they win,” he said.

